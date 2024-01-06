Saturday's game features the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off at Allen Fieldhouse (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for Kansas.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.6)

Kansas (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to TCU, who is 7-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jayhawks are 4-7-0 and the Horned Frogs are 6-7-0. Kansas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in the last 10 contests. TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.

Kansas ranks 88th in college basketball at 38.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 33.0 its opponents average.

Kansas makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 37.0% from deep while its opponents hit 30.2% from long range.

The Jayhawks rank 56th in college basketball by averaging 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 38th in college basketball, allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (243rd in college basketball).

