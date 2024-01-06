What are Kansas State's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Kansas State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 15-1 3-0 11 12 18

Kansas State's best wins

Kansas State's signature win of the season came on November 16 in a 65-58 victory against the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes. Ayoka Lee was the top scorer in the signature victory over Iowa, recording 22 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 54/RPI) on November 25

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 67/RPI) on December 1

102-59 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 76/RPI) on December 18

66-41 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 84/RPI) on December 30

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 87/RPI) on November 19

Kansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 6-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Kansas State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Kansas State has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Kansas State gets the 56th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

KSU has 15 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas State's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPNU

