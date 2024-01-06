What are Kansas State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Kansas State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How Kansas State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-0 NR NR 68

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State's best wins

Kansas State's signature win this season came on November 17 in a 73-70 overtime victory over the No. 23 Providence Friars. With 24 points, Tylor Perry was the top scorer against Providence. Second on the team was Arthur Kaluma, with 18 points.

Next best wins

72-71 at home over Villanova (No. 39/RPI) on December 5

77-52 at home over UCF (No. 115/RPI) on January 6

69-60 over Wichita State (No. 120/RPI) on December 21

75-60 on the road over LSU (No. 137/RPI) on December 9

91-68 at home over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Kansas State has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Kansas State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Kansas State is playing the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.

KSU's upcoming schedule includes eight games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Kansas State's next game

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.