2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas State March Madness Odds | January 8
What are Kansas State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000
How Kansas State ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|68
Kansas State's best wins
Kansas State's signature win this season came on November 17 in a 73-70 overtime victory over the No. 23 Providence Friars. With 24 points, Tylor Perry was the top scorer against Providence. Second on the team was Arthur Kaluma, with 18 points.
Next best wins
- 72-71 at home over Villanova (No. 39/RPI) on December 5
- 77-52 at home over UCF (No. 115/RPI) on January 6
- 69-60 over Wichita State (No. 120/RPI) on December 21
- 75-60 on the road over LSU (No. 137/RPI) on December 9
- 91-68 at home over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 13
Kansas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Based on the RPI, Kansas State has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Wildcats have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, Kansas State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Kansas State is playing the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Wildcats' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.
- KSU's upcoming schedule includes eight games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Kansas State's next game
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
