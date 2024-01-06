How to Watch the Kansas State vs. UCF Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas State vs. UCF Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 77.5 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 56 the Knights give up.
- When it scores more than 56 points, Kansas State is 14-1.
- UCF has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.
- The Knights record 16.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Wildcats allow (50.5).
- UCF is 8-3 when scoring more than 50.5 points.
- Kansas State has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Knights shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.
- The Wildcats shoot 48% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights concede.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.9 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Gabby Gregory: 9.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (24-for-84)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Taryn Sides: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Southern
|W 84-52
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 66-41
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|Houston
|W 72-38
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Texas
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
