The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 77.5 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 56 the Knights give up.
  • When it scores more than 56 points, Kansas State is 14-1.
  • UCF has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.
  • The Knights record 16.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Wildcats allow (50.5).
  • UCF is 8-3 when scoring more than 50.5 points.
  • Kansas State has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Knights shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.
  • The Wildcats shoot 48% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights concede.

Kansas State Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.9 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Gabby Gregory: 9.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (24-for-84)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
  • Taryn Sides: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Southern W 84-52 Bramlage Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Cincinnati W 66-41 Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 Houston W 72-38 Bramlage Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Bramlage Coliseum
1/13/2024 Texas - Bramlage Coliseum

