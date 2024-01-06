The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 77.5 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 56 the Knights give up.

When it scores more than 56 points, Kansas State is 14-1.

UCF has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.

The Knights record 16.3 more points per game (66.8) than the Wildcats allow (50.5).

UCF is 8-3 when scoring more than 50.5 points.

Kansas State has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.

The Knights shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 48% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights concede.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.9 FG%

20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.9 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Gabby Gregory: 9.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (24-for-84)

9.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (24-for-84) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Taryn Sides: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Kansas State Schedule