The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Kansas State vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -3.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in eight of 12 games this season.

Kansas State's contests this year have an average point total of 145.2, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

UCF's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Kansas State's .500 mark (6-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Kansas State vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 8 66.7% 75.8 154.4 69.4 133.6 148.2 UCF 6 54.5% 78.6 154.4 64.2 133.6 140.3

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The 75.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 11.6 more points than the Knights give up (64.2).

Kansas State has a 6-4 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Kansas State vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 6-6-0 3-5 5-7-0 UCF 6-5-0 0-1 6-5-0

Kansas State vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State UCF 15-1 Home Record 11-6 4-7 Away Record 5-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

