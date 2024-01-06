Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the UCF Knights (9-1) facing the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Gisela Sanchez: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF Players to Watch

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.