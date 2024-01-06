Kansas State vs. UCF January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the UCF Knights (9-1) facing the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) at 2:00 PM ET.
Kansas State vs. UCF Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gisela Sanchez: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
UCF Players to Watch
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
