Kansas State vs. UCF January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the UCF Knights (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kansas State vs. UCF Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. UCF Stat Comparison
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|UCF AVG
|UCF Rank
|124th
|77
|Points Scored
|76.8
|130th
|174th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|54th
|45th
|40.6
|Rebounds
|40.2
|55th
|24th
|12
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|71st
|149th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|87th
|15.3
|Assists
|12
|283rd
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.