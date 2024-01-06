Saturday's contest between the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) and the UCF Knights (9-3) at Addition Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-55, heavily favoring Kansas State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Wildcats' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 72-38 victory over Houston.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 68, UCF 55

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats picked up their best win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-58.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Kansas State has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Knights have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 138th-most in the country.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 45) on November 25

84-56 over Missouri (No. 80) on December 9

66-41 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 90) on December 30

72-38 at home over Houston (No. 95) on January 3

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.9 FG%

20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.9 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Gabby Gregory: 9.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (24-for-84)

9.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (24-for-84) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Taryn Sides: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game, with a +405 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 50.5 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

While the Wildcats are averaging 77.5 points per game in 2023-24, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 80.0 a contest.

