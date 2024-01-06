Kansas State vs. UCF Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) and the UCF Knights (9-3) at Addition Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-55, heavily favoring Kansas State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Wildcats' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 72-38 victory over Houston.
Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. UCF Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 68, UCF 55
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats picked up their best win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-58.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
- Kansas State has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Knights have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 138th-most in the country.
Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16
- 63-56 over North Carolina (No. 45) on November 25
- 84-56 over Missouri (No. 80) on December 9
- 66-41 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 90) on December 30
- 72-38 at home over Houston (No. 95) on January 3
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 20.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 BLK, 67.9 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Gabby Gregory: 9.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (24-for-84)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Taryn Sides: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game, with a +405 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 50.5 per outing (fifth in college basketball).
- While the Wildcats are averaging 77.5 points per game in 2023-24, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 80.0 a contest.
