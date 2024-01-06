The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Kansas State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline UCF Moneyline

Kansas State vs. UCF Betting Trends

Kansas State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Wildcats' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

UCF is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

A total of seven Knights games this year have gone over the point total.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Kansas State is 33rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 112th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 32nd-biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +7500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship.

