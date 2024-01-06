How to Watch Kansas State vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Knights allow to opponents.
- Kansas State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 35th.
- The Wildcats average 11.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Knights allow (64.2).
- Kansas State has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Kansas State put up 75.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.7 points per game in road games.
- The Wildcats ceded 61.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.6 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kansas State fared worse when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 35.3% percentage in road games.
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Nebraska
|L 62-46
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Wichita State
|W 69-60
|T-Mobile Center
|1/2/2024
|Chicago State
|W 62-55
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|UCF
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/9/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
