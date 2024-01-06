The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Knights allow to opponents.

Kansas State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 35th.

The Wildcats average 11.6 more points per game (75.8) than the Knights allow (64.2).

Kansas State has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Kansas State put up 75.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.7 points per game in road games.

The Wildcats ceded 61.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.6 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas State fared worse when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 35.3% percentage in road games.

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule