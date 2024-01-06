Saturday's contest between the UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) going head to head at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 73, Kansas State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-0.4)

UCF (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Kansas State is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UCF's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have a 5-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Knights have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) and give up 69.4 per outing (135th in college basketball).

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 6.3 boards on average. It records 41 rebounds per game, which ranks 33rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.7 per outing.

Kansas State connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) at a 30.1% rate (315th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats rank 233rd in college basketball by averaging 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 63rd in college basketball, allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas State has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (320th in college basketball action), 1.3 more than the 12.5 it forces on average (147th in college basketball).

