If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Kansas and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Kansas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-3 NR NR 93

Kansas' best wins

In its best win of the season on December 20, Kansas took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team (No. 43) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 69-52. That signature victory over Nebraska featured a team-high 16 points from Zakiyah Franklin. S'Mya Nichols, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 183/RPI) on November 30

69-48 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 187/RPI) on December 16

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 248/RPI) on November 8

79-57 at home over Houston Christian (No. 265/RPI) on December 6

70-61 over UMKC (No. 272/RPI) on November 18

Kansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Kansas has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Based on the RPI, the Jayhawks have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Kansas has to deal with the 17th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Jayhawks' 15 remaining games this year, none are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Kansas has 15 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas' next game

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

