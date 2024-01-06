2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Kansas be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Kansas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Preseason national championship odds: +1000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1200
How Kansas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-1
|1-0
|2
|2
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas' best wins
Kansas' best victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). Kansas secured the 69-65 win on December 1 at home. Kevin McCullar, as the leading scorer in the win over UConn, dropped 21 points, while KJ Adams was second on the team with 18.
Next best wins
- 69-60 over Tennessee (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 22
- 89-84 over Kentucky (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 14
- 75-71 on the road over Indiana (No. 36/RPI) on December 16
- 75-60 at home over Yale (No. 81/RPI) on December 22
- 83-81 at home over TCU (No. 99/RPI) on January 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kansas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Kansas is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Kansas is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Kansas is playing the 30th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Jayhawks have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Looking at Kansas' upcoming schedule, it has eight games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Kansas' next game
- Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Kansas Jayhawks
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.