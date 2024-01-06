When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Kansas be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +1000

+1000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1200

How Kansas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 1-0 2 2 2

Kansas' best wins

Kansas' best victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). Kansas secured the 69-65 win on December 1 at home. Kevin McCullar, as the leading scorer in the win over UConn, dropped 21 points, while KJ Adams was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

69-60 over Tennessee (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 22

89-84 over Kentucky (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 14

75-71 on the road over Indiana (No. 36/RPI) on December 16

75-60 at home over Yale (No. 81/RPI) on December 22

83-81 at home over TCU (No. 99/RPI) on January 6

Kansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Kansas is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Kansas is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Kansas is playing the 30th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Jayhawks have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at Kansas' upcoming schedule, it has eight games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Kansas' next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Kansas Jayhawks

UCF Knights vs. Kansas Jayhawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

