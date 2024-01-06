Johnson County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Johnson County, Kansas today, we've got you covered.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hogan Prep Academy Charter at Blue Valley West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Kansas City High School at Mill Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
