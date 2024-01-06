The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Johnson County, Kansas today, we've got you covered.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hogan Prep Academy Charter at Blue Valley West High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6

1:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Center High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

North Kansas City High School at Mill Valley High School