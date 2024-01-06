Can we anticipate Devon Toews lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the Florida Panthers at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • Toews has scored in six of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Toews' shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Stars 2 0 2 23:29 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 1 1 0 22:25 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:15 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:49 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:58 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:40 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 25:15 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 29:50 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:49 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

