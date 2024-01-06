The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.

Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 68th.

The 82.2 points per game the Tigers score are 10.2 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).

Clemson has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 72.0 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.

The Tar Heels score an average of 85.0 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.

When North Carolina allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Clemson has played better when playing at home this year, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game away from home.

The Tigers surrender 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Clemson has played better when playing at home this year, making 10.2 threes per game with a 43.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.0 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in away games.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (70.2).

The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.0%) than on the road (29.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum 1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule