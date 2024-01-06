Will Caleb Jones Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 6?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Caleb Jones light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Jones has no points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:05
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:42
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
