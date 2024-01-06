The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Cale Makar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

  • Makar has scored in eight of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
  • On the power play, Makar has accumulated four goals and 16 assists.
  • Makar's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.0 hits and 13.0 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Stars 1 0 1 27:38 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 3 0 3 26:11 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:45 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:55 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

