The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and others in this outing.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

MacKinnon has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 64 points in 39 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 4 2 1 3 7 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 1 2 3 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Mikko Rantanen has 48 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 28 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Cale Makar's 45 points this season have come via eight goals and 37 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 3 3 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Dec. 27 0 2 2 5

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Reinhart has totaled 25 goals and 22 assists in 38 games for Florida, good for 47 points.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jan. 4 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Jan. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5

