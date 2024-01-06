Avalanche vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3), winners of seven home games in a row, host the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have a 23-12 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Colorado has a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 57.4% chance to win.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 24 of 39 games this season.
Avalanche vs Panthers Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Panthers Prediction
|Avalanche vs Panthers Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Panthers Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|143 (1st)
|Goals
|115 (20th)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|94 (3rd)
|36 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (13th)
|23 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (6th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Six of Colorado's past 10 contests went over.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche rank first in the league with 143 total goals this season, averaging 3.7 per game.
- The Avalanche rank 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.0 goals per game (118 total) in NHL action.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +25.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.