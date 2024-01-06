The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Jr. are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nathan MacKinnon, with 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) and an average ice time of 22:53 per game.

Rantanen has 20 goals and 28 assists, equaling 48 points (1.2 per game).

Cale Makar has 45 points for Colorado, via eight goals and 37 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (4-3-1) has a 2.8 goals against average and a .906% save percentage (28th in league).

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his club with 47 points (1.2 per game), as he has totaled 25 goals and 22 assists in 38 games (playing 20:18 per game).

Barkov has made a major impact for Florida this season with 39 points (11 goals and 28 assists).

This season, Carter Verhaeghe has 20 goals and 16 assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, giving up 19 goals (2.0 goals against average) and compiling 211 saves with a .917% save percentage (12th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.03 21st 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 10th 32.1 Shots 34.2 1st 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 7th 24.66% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 9th 82.84% Penalty Kill % 84.17% 6th

