Saturday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) and the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) at Ball Arena sees the Avalanche as home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Panthers (+115). The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 24 of 39 games this season.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 23 of their 35 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.7%).

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in four of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Colorado is 21-11 (winning 65.6% of the time).

Florida has gone 3-2 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nathan MacKinnon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-120) 4.5 (+100) Mikko Rantanen 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 3.5 (-125) Cale Makar 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (-167)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.90 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.90 3.00 15 40.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 1-9-0 6.5 3.00 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.00 2.00 11 28.9% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.