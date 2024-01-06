Having won seven straight at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Panthers' matchup with the Avalanche can be watched on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Panthers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Avalanche lead the NHL with 143 total goals (3.7 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 39 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 39 22 42 64 46 20 48.9% Mikko Rantanen 39 20 28 48 21 21 52.5% Cale Makar 34 8 37 45 20 32 - Valeri Nichushkin 37 19 19 38 17 17 50% Devon Toews 39 6 18 24 24 25 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 94 total goals (just 2.5 per game), third in the league.

The Panthers' 115 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 30 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players