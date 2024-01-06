How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won seven straight at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.
The Panthers' matchup with the Avalanche can be watched on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL, so tune in to catch the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Panthers Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The Avalanche lead the NHL with 143 total goals (3.7 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 39 goals during that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|39
|22
|42
|64
|46
|20
|48.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|39
|20
|28
|48
|21
|21
|52.5%
|Cale Makar
|34
|8
|37
|45
|20
|32
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|37
|19
|19
|38
|17
|17
|50%
|Devon Toews
|39
|6
|18
|24
|24
|25
|-
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 94 total goals (just 2.5 per game), third in the league.
- The Panthers' 115 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 30 goals during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|38
|25
|22
|47
|11
|17
|45.3%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|35
|11
|28
|39
|19
|29
|54%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|38
|20
|16
|36
|19
|16
|40.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|38
|7
|23
|30
|27
|19
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|38
|7
|17
|24
|12
|13
|53.1%
