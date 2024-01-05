Wyandotte County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wyandotte County, Kansas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumner Academy at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Basehor, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
