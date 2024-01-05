Wabaunsee County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wabaunsee County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wabaunsee High School at St. Marys High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: St. Marys, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.