The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) are slated to square off on Friday at Barclays Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSOK

Thunder's Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Thunder lost to the Hawks 141-138. With 33 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33 13 8 0 0 2 Jalen Williams 21 3 6 4 0 1 Cason Wallace 15 1 2 1 0 3

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 31.4 points, 5.9 boards and 6.4 assists per game. He also averages 2.5 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Chet Holmgren's averages on the season are 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 54.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Thunder get 18 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Jalen Williams.

Josh Giddey's averages for the season are 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.3 6.8 6.5 2 0.6 1.3 Chet Holmgren 18.6 6.4 3 0.2 3.1 2.2 Jalen Williams 19.7 3 4.5 1.5 0.8 1.9 Luguentz Dort 12.3 4 1.8 0.6 1 2.3 Josh Giddey 11.2 5 4 0.3 0.2 1.3

