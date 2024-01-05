You can find player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Barclays Center.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 31.4 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (32.5).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.4 points per game this season, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

He pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 16.5-point over/under for Jalen Williams on Friday is 1.5 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Williams' assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Williams, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 21.5-point over/under for Bridges on Friday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 13.8 points Spencer Dinwiddie has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (13.5).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is the exact same as Friday's assist over/under.

Dinwiddie's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

