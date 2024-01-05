The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) on January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Nets allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 28th.

The Thunder record 122 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 116.1 the Nets give up.

When Oklahoma City totals more than 116.1 points, it is 19-5.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are averaging 124.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (118.6).

Defensively Oklahoma City has been worse in home games this season, ceding 116.2 points per game, compared to 110.8 in away games.

At home, the Thunder are sinking 0.2 more threes per game (13.4) than in road games (13.2). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to when playing on the road (41.7%).

Thunder Injuries