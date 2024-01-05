How to Watch the Thunder vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) on January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Nets allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 28th.
- The Thunder record 122 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 116.1 the Nets give up.
- When Oklahoma City totals more than 116.1 points, it is 19-5.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are averaging 124.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (118.6).
- Defensively Oklahoma City has been worse in home games this season, ceding 116.2 points per game, compared to 110.8 in away games.
- At home, the Thunder are sinking 0.2 more threes per game (13.4) than in road games (13.2). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to when playing on the road (41.7%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
