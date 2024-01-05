The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) on Friday, January 5 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Thunder's last outing on Wednesday ended in a 141-138 loss to the Hawks. The Thunder got a team-leading 33 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Questionable Hip 3.6 3.3 1.4

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSOK

