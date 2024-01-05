Thunder vs. Nets Injury Report Today - January 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) on Friday, January 5 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Thunder's last outing on Wednesday ended in a 141-138 loss to the Hawks. The Thunder got a team-leading 33 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the loss.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylin Williams
|PF
|Questionable
|Hip
|3.6
|3.3
|1.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.