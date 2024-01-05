The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Thunder vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -5.5 234.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 19 times.

The average total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 235.9, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 24-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, Oklahoma City has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The Thunder have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 19 57.6% 122 236.3 113.9 230 232.7 Nets 12 34.3% 114.3 236.3 116.1 230 229.2

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over six times.

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 19 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 14 opportunities in road games.

The Thunder average 5.9 more points per game (122) than the Nets allow (116.1).

Oklahoma City is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Splits

Thunder and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 24-9 8-0 20-13 Nets 18-17 3-6 17-18

Thunder vs. Nets Point Insights

Thunder Nets 122 Points Scored (PG) 114.3 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 19-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 19-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 14-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-7 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-7

