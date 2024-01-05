Thunder vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Thunder vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSOK
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-5.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 19 times.
- The average total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 235.9, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 24-9-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.
- Oklahoma City has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
- The Thunder have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
|Thunder vs Nets Injury Report
|Thunder vs Nets Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Nets Prediction
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|19
|57.6%
|122
|236.3
|113.9
|230
|232.7
|Nets
|12
|34.3%
|114.3
|236.3
|116.1
|230
|229.2
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over six times.
- Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 19 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 14 opportunities in road games.
- The Thunder average 5.9 more points per game (122) than the Nets allow (116.1).
- Oklahoma City is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Thunder vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|24-9
|8-0
|20-13
|Nets
|18-17
|3-6
|17-18
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs. Nets Point Insights
|Thunder
|Nets
|122
|114.3
|4
|17
|19-5
|12-8
|19-5
|10-10
|113.9
|116.1
|14
|19
|14-3
|15-7
|13-4
|15-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.