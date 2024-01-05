Thunder vs. Nets January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander generates 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.
- On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gets the Thunder 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- Jalen Williams is putting up 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Joe is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges posts 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cameron Thomas averages 24.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.
- Nicolas Claxton posts 11.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocks.
- Royce O'Neale puts up 8.0 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Thunder vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Thunder
|115.6
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|115.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|46.6%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
