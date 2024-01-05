The Brooklyn Nets (15-20) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOK

YES and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Nets 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 5.5)

Thunder (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-6.7)

Thunder (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Nets (18-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 21.3% less often than the Thunder (24-9-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 3-6 against the spread compared to the 8-0 ATS record Oklahoma City racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (48.6% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (60.6%).

The Thunder have a .789 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-4) this season, better than the .227 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (5-17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have been carried by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by tallying 122 points per game. They rank 14th in the league in points allowed (113.9 per contest).

In terms of rebounding, Oklahoma City is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in boards (40.8 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6 per contest).

The Thunder are averaging 26.5 assists per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City has been getting things done in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-best in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.6) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.4).

The Thunder are sinking 13.3 threes per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.7% three-point percentage (best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.