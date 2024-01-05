At Barclays Center on Friday, January 5, 2024, the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) aim to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on YES and BSOK.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Nets matchup.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOK

YES and BSOK Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Thunder vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-5.5) 234.5 -210 +170

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Thunder average 122.0 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 113.9 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +266 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Nets put up 114.3 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

These teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 1.8 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 230 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has covered 24 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Brooklyn is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

Thunder and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +2200 +1100 - Nets +50000 +20000 -

