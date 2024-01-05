Sumner County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Sumner County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clearwater High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wellington, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.