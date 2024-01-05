Stafford County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stafford County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stafford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stafford, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Macksville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.