Shawnee County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Shawnee County, Kansas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atchison High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Soto High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Creek High School DUP at Silver Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Silver Lake, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaman High School at Leavenworth High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Leavenworth, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rossville High School at Riley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Riley, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn Rural High School at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
