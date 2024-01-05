In Shawnee County, Kansas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atchison High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

De Soto High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Creek High School DUP at Silver Lake High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Silver Lake, KS

Silver Lake, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaman High School at Leavenworth High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Rossville High School at Riley County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Riley, KS

Riley, KS Conference: Mid-East

Mid-East How to Stream: Watch Here

Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

Washburn Rural High School at Hayden Catholic High School