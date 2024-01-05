NBA action on Friday will see Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (15-20) hosting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) at Barclays Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSOK

YES and BSOK Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1686.3 1148.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.7 32.8 Fantasy Rank 5 47

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.9 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.5 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder's +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 122 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 113.9 per contest (14th in the league).

The 40.8 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 28th in the NBA, and are 4.8 fewer than the 45.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

The Thunder hit 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 39.7% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from deep.

Oklahoma City has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (third in NBA play) while forcing 15.4 (first in the league).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges averages 20.7 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Nets' -63 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.3 points per game (17th in NBA) while allowing 116.1 per outing (19th in league).

Brooklyn records 46.8 rebounds per game (second in league) while conceding 44.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

The Nets hit 13.7 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 14.2 on average.

Brooklyn has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 11.4 (30th in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 9.5 -1.7 Usage Percentage 33.0% 25.8% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 56.2% Total Rebound Pct 9.4% 8.0% Assist Pct 30.8% 16.5%

