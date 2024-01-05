Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last action, had 33 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in a 141-138 loss to the Hawks.

Now let's examine Gilgeous-Alexander's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 31.4 32.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.8 Assists 6.5 6.4 6.5 PRA -- 43.7 45.6 PR -- 37.3 39.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 24.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.1 points per contest, the Nets are the 19th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Nets have conceded 44.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the league.

Giving up 26.3 assists per contest, the Nets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2023 35 24 4 6 1 0 0

