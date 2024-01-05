Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sedgwick County, Kansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wichita North High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Salina Central High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Classical School Of Wichita

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Academy at Dodge City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dodge City, KS

Dodge City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Life Preparatory Academy at The Independent High School - Wichita

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheney High School at Garden Plain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Garden Plain, KS

Garden Plain, KS Conference: Central Plains

Central Plains How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Wellington, KS

Wellington, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School