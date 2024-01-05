Sedgwick County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sedgwick County, Kansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wichita North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salina Central High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Goddard, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Classical School Of Wichita
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Life Preparatory Academy at The Independent High School - Wichita
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheney High School at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wellington, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
