Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Saline County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Saline County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salina Central High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Goddard, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ell-Saline High School at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- Conference: Heart of America
- How to Stream: Watch Here
