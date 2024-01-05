If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Saline County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saline County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Salina Central High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ell-Saline High School at Remington High School