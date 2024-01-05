Riley County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Riley County, Kansas today, we've got the information.
Riley County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rossville High School at Riley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Riley, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flint Hills Christian School at Onaga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Onaga, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
