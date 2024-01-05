Rice County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Rice County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rice County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sedgwick High School at Lyons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lyons, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
