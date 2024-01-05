Reno County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Reno County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Reno County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nickerson High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Crosse High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
