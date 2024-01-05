Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Reno County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Reno County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nickerson High School at Kingman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Kingman, KS

Kingman, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

La Crosse High School at Fairfield High School