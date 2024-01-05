Nemaha County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Nemaha County, Kansas today, we've got the information.
Nemaha County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centralia High School at Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Linn, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
