Meade County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Meade County, Kansas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Meade County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ingalls High School at Meade High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Meade, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
