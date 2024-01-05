McPherson County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in McPherson County, Kansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
McPherson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McPherson High School at Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Towanda, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
