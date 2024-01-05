If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Troy High School at Valley Heights High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5

Blue Rapids, KS Conference: Twin Valley

Twin Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Valley Heights High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Blue Rapids, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Clifton Clyde High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Axtell, KS Conference: Twin Valley

Twin Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Abilene High School at Marysville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Marysville, KS Conference: North Central Kansas

North Central Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover High School at Frankfort High School