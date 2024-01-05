Marshall County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troy High School at Valley Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blue Rapids, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Valley Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blue Rapids, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clifton Clyde High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Axtell, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abilene High School at Marysville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marysville, KS
- Conference: North Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Frankfort, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
