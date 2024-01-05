Marion County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Marion County, Kansas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Marion County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield High School at Centre High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lost Springs, KS
- Conference: Wheat State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
