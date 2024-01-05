Luguentz Dort and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be facing off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Dort posted 14 points in a 141-138 loss against the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Dort's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.1 12.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA -- 16.6 18.1 PR -- 15.2 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Nets

Dort has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.6.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 116.1 points per game.

The Nets are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 26.3 per game.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2023 30 18 4 3 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.