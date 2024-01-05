Leavenworth County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Leavenworth County, Kansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Basehor, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaman High School at Leavenworth High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Leavenworth, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
